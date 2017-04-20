FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan's Mitsui Life: To shift to euro bonds from dollar this FY
April 20, 2017 / 7:00 AM / 4 months ago

Japan's Mitsui Life: To shift to euro bonds from dollar this FY

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, April 20 (Reuters) - Mitsui Life Insurance Co plans to shift some funds to euro-denominated bonds from dollar bonds in the financial year to March, as currency hedging costs for the dollar are expected to rise, a senior company official said on Thursday.

The company plans to reduce the overall holding of currency-hedged foreign bonds by around 50 billion yen ($460 million)after having boosted it sharply last year, Yoichiro Matsuta, head of the investment planning department, also told a news conference.

$1 = 108.84 yen Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim

