10 months ago
Mitsui Life plans to outsource foreign bond investments in Oct-Mar
October 20, 2016 / 7:15 AM / 10 months ago

Mitsui Life plans to outsource foreign bond investments in Oct-Mar

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Mitsui Life Insurance Co plans to allocate a large part of its new money to asset managers, outsourcing some of its portfolio investments, especially bond investments, as it seeks to boost returns, the head of investment planning said on Thursday.

Mitsui Life, which holds total assets of 7.1 trillion yen ($68.5 billion), also plans to increase currency-hedged foreign bond investment in the half financial year to March, said Yoichiro Matsuta, head of the investment planning department at Mitsui.

$1 = 103.68 yen Reporting by Hideyuki Sano

