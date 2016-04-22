Nippon Life to boost foreign bonds, stocks for higher yields

TOKYO, April 22 (Reuters) - Nippon Life Insurance Co plans to raise its holdings of currency-hedged foreign bonds, including corporate bonds, to seek higher yields offshore as domestic interest rates remain at record lows, senior company officials said on Friday.

Japan’s biggest private life insurer will limit its Japanese government bond investment to a minimum in the year to March 2017, Kazuo Sato, general manager of investment planning, told a news conference.

Nippon Life has total assets of 61.5 trillion yen ($558 billion). ($1 = 110.2400 yen) (Reporting by Tomo Uetake; Editing by Chris Gallagher)