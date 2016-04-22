FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nippon Life to boost foreign bonds, stocks for higher yields
April 22, 2016 / 8:00 AM / a year ago

Nippon Life to boost foreign bonds, stocks for higher yields

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, April 22 (Reuters) - Nippon Life Insurance Co plans to raise its holdings of currency-hedged foreign bonds, including corporate bonds, to seek higher yields offshore as domestic interest rates remain at record lows, senior company officials said on Friday.

Japan’s biggest private life insurer will limit its Japanese government bond investment to a minimum in the year to March 2017, Kazuo Sato, general manager of investment planning, told a news conference.

Nippon Life has total assets of 61.5 trillion yen ($558 billion). ($1 = 110.2400 yen) (Reporting by Tomo Uetake; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
