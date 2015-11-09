FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sompo Japan plans to increase FX-hedged foreign bonds in Oct-Mar
Sections
Featured
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 9, 2015 / 8:27 AM / 2 years ago

Sompo Japan plans to increase FX-hedged foreign bonds in Oct-Mar

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Insurance plans to reduce its foreign bond holdings without currency hedging in the six months to March, expecting limited scope for the yen to weaken, an official in charge of investment planning said on Monday.

The company, however, plans to increase its holdings of currency-hedged foreign bonds as an alternative to low-yielding domestic bonds, said Takuro Nishida, the section manager of investment planning.

The insurer is a core company of Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Holdings. (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.