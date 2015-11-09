Sompo Japan plans to increase FX-hedged foreign bonds in Oct-Mar

TOKYO, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Insurance plans to reduce its foreign bond holdings without currency hedging in the six months to March, expecting limited scope for the yen to weaken, an official in charge of investment planning said on Monday.

The company, however, plans to increase its holdings of currency-hedged foreign bonds as an alternative to low-yielding domestic bonds, said Takuro Nishida, the section manager of investment planning.

The insurer is a core company of Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Holdings. (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Chris Gallagher)