Sumitomo Life to invest in foreign bonds, corporate debt

TOKYO, April 25 (Reuters) - Sumitomo Life Insurance Co said it plans to curb investment in super-long Japanese government bonds in the fiscal year that started in April, as their yields are expected to remain low amid the central bank's monetary easing.

Instead, the insurer plans to invest in domestic corporate bonds and foreign bonds with currency hedges that are likely to generate higher returns, it said in its biannual investment strategy briefing. (Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Chris Gallagher)