Dai-ichi Life: Cautious on euro zone bonds given political risks

TOKYO, April 25 (Reuters) - Dai-ichi Life Insurance will be cautious about buying European bonds given prospects of the European Central Bank's tapering its bond purchases and lingering political uncertainties, a senior official said on Tuesday.

The institutional investor sees currency-hedged investment in foreign bonds as more attractive than Japanese government bonds at the moment but it will determine its stance by looking at their yield levels, said Kazuyuki Shigemoto, general manager of investment planning. (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano)