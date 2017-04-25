FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dai-ichi Life: Cautious on euro zone bonds given political risks
April 25, 2017 / 6:02 AM / 4 months ago

Dai-ichi Life: Cautious on euro zone bonds given political risks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, April 25 (Reuters) - Dai-ichi Life Insurance will be cautious about buying European bonds given prospects of the European Central Bank's tapering its bond purchases and lingering political uncertainties, a senior official said on Tuesday.

The institutional investor sees currency-hedged investment in foreign bonds as more attractive than Japanese government bonds at the moment but it will determine its stance by looking at their yield levels, said Kazuyuki Shigemoto, general manager of investment planning. (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano)

