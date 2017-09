TOKYO, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Japan’s Nippon Life Insurance NPNLI.UL plans to increase its holding of risk assets, such as stocks and foreign bonds without currency hedging, by around 300 billion yen ($2.5 billion), in the six months to March, a company official said on Thursday. ($1 = 119.6900 yen) (Reporting By Tomo Uetake; Editing by Michael Perry)