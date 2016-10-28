FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nippon Life plans to cut FX hedging; eyes agency bonds, European debt
October 28, 2016 / 8:01 AM / 10 months ago

Nippon Life plans to cut FX hedging; eyes agency bonds, European debt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Nippon Life Insurance Co plans to cut currency hedging on some of its foreign bond investment in the six months to March, rolling back unplanned hedging it did earlier this year, senior company officials said on Friday.

The institutional investor also plans to shift funds to U.S. agency bonds and European bonds from U.S. Treasuries, Kazuo Sato, general manager of investment planning, told a news conference.

Nippon Life has total assets of 63.0 trillion yen ($598 billion). (Reporting by Tomo Uetake; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
