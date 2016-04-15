FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sompo Japan Nipponkoa plans to reallocate Y100 bln to FX-hedged foreign bonds
April 15, 2016 / 9:26 AM / a year ago

Sompo Japan Nipponkoa plans to reallocate Y100 bln to FX-hedged foreign bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, April 15 (Reuters) - Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Insurance plans to reallocate about 100 billion yen ($914 million) of funds to foreign bonds from domestic bonds to avoid negative yields in the financial year to March, investment planning officials at the firm said on Friday.

The insurance firm, a core company of Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Holdings, expects high market volatility to persist in the coming six months before financial markets gain more stability, said Hidetoshi Kurachi, manager of investment planning.

The firm has total assets of over 7 trillion yen ($64 billion). ($1 = 109.3800 yen) (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

