10 months ago
Sumitomo Life plans to buy foreign bonds when dollar is around 100 yen
October 27, 2016 / 5:45 AM / 10 months ago

Sumitomo Life plans to buy foreign bonds when dollar is around 100 yen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Sumitomo Life Insurance Co plans to increase its holdings of foreign bonds by around 500 billion yen in the six months to March and is ready to buy them without currency hedging when the dollar stands at around 100 yen, a senior company official on Thursday.

Sumitomo Life plans to cut its holdings of domestic bonds because of their low yields, Iwao Matsumoto, general manager for investment planning, also told reporters. (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
