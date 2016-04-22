FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Tokio Marine to increase FX-hedged foreign bonds by 50-100 bln yen
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 22, 2016 / 8:20 AM / a year ago

Tokio Marine to increase FX-hedged foreign bonds by 50-100 bln yen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, April 22 (Reuters) - Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance plans to increase its holdings of currency-hedged foreign bonds in the financial year to March, possibly by 50 to 100 billion yen ($452-$904 million), investment planning officials at the firm said on Friday.

The Japanese insurance firm, a core company of Tokio Marine Holdings, does not expect the yen to weaken sharply and plans to hedge most of its foreign bond investments, the officials told Reuters in an interview.

The firm has total assets of over 9 trillion yen. ($1 = 110.5800 yen) (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.