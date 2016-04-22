UPDATE 1-Tokio Marine to increase FX-hedged foreign bonds by 50-100 bln yen

* Tokio Marine to increase FX-hedged foreign bonds by Y50-100 bln

* Does not expect yen to significantly weaken in FY2016

* Plans to reduce domestic stocks by Y100 bln (Updates with details, comments)

By Hideyuki Sano and Shinji Kitamura

TOKYO, April 22 (Reuters) - Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance plans to increase its holding of currency-hedged foreign bonds in the current financial year to offset the effects of negative interest rates, an investment planning executive at the firm said on Friday.

Shuntaro Take, head of portfolio investment at the firm, said it could increase its currency-hedged foreign bonds holdings by 16 to 33 percent, or 50 to 100 billion yen ($905 million), in the financial year ending March 2017.

The insurance firm, a core company of Tokio Marine Holdings , does not expect the yen to weaken sharply and plans to hedge most part of its foreign bond investments, Take told Reuters in an interview.

As of end-March, the firm had more than 9 trillion yen ($81.5 billion) in assets under management and about 300 billion yen in foreign bonds.

“We can’t invest in assets with negative returns. Inevitably we have to go to foreign assets,” Take said.

Among foreign bonds, it plans to invest a sizable amount in corporate bonds in the U.S. and Europe to enhance returns, Take also said.

After the Bank of Japan introduced negative interest rates earlier this year, the 10-year Japanese Government Bond yield plunged into negative levels, hitting a record low of minus 0.135 percent in mid-March.

With JGBs with up to 12 years left to maturity offering negative interest rates, Japanese investors have been flocking to foreign bonds.

Tokio Marine has little appetite for taking currency risks as the investor does not expect the yen to weaken.

“It’s not our scenario for this year that the yen will weaken on the ‘Abenomics’ story. We don’t think the yen will move much from current levels,” Take said.

Tokio Marine expects the dollar to be around 112 yen at the end of this business year in March. On Friday, the dollar traded at 110.58 yen.

The yen rose to a 17-month high of 107.63 to the dollar earlier this month, having risen 16.9 percent from a 13-year low of 125.86 yen touched in June.

Tokio Marine plans to reduce its domestic stock holdings by around 100 billion yen as a part of its medium-term objective to reduce cross-holding shares.