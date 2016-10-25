FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan's Daido Life plans to keep raising foreign bond holdings
October 25, 2016 / 8:36 AM / 10 months ago

Japan's Daido Life plans to keep raising foreign bond holdings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Japan's Daido Life Insurance Co plans to keep increasing its holdings of foreign bonds in the second half of the current fiscal year and also extend the duration of its yen bond portfolio, a senior official said in an interview on Tuesday.

The insurer bought 150 billion yen ($1.44 billion) of foreign debt and 60 billion yen of domestic bonds in the April-September period, Yoshihiro Okita, executive officer in the investment planning department, told Reuters. (Reporting by Lisa Twaronite and Yoshiko Mori; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

