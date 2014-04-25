FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan Dai-ichi Life: Won't buy JGBs at current yield levels
April 25, 2014

Japan Dai-ichi Life: Won't buy JGBs at current yield levels

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, April 25 (Reuters) - Japan’s Dai-ichi Life won’t buy domestic bonds if their yields stay at current low levels and it instead plans to allocate more funds on foreign bonds in the year to March, a senior company official said on Friday.

The institutional investor with total assets of about 35 trillion yen ($342 billion) also plans to seek a chance to buy Japanese stocks on dips, said Tetsuya Kikuta, the firm’s general manager of asset management business and investment planning. ($1 = 102.235 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Dominic Lau)

