UPDATE 1-Dai-ichi life says plans to increase foreign stocks, properties

TOKYO, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Dai-ichi Life Insurance Co Ltd plans to increase holdings of foreign stocks and properties during the period up to March to supplement low investment returns from domestic bonds, a senior investment planning official said on Thursday.

Japan’s second-largest private life insurer with total assets of about 35 trillion yen ($320 billion) also plans to maintain holdings of currency-hedged foreign bonds after increasing them sharply in April-September.

Investment plans by Japanese life insurers, which collectively manage more than 180 trillion yen of assets, are closely followed by financial market players.

Dai-ichi abandoned its risk-averse, yen bond-focused investment strategy last year after Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s aggressive stimulus boosted risk asset prices.

“It is difficult to buy domestic bonds if their yields remain at low levels,” Tatsusaburo Yamamoto, general manager of investment planning at Dai-ichi Life, told a news conference.

The 10-year Japanese government bond yield hit 1 1/2-year low of 0.460 percent this month, having fallen from 0.640 percent at the start of the current financial year, largely as a result of the Bank of Japan’s aggressive buying.

The BOJ has been soaking up an amount equal to about 70 percent of government debt issues since April last year as a part of a stimulus strategy aimed at releasing the economy from more than a decade of deflation.

In April-September, Dai-ichi reduced holdings of domestic bonds, shifting funds to foreign bonds and stocks, property and infrastructure. The company declined to reveal the size of the changed allocations.

Holdings of domestic stocks were maintained during the April-September period.

In the current half-year, Dai-ichi plans to continue to add foreign stocks and properties.

But officials steered clear of saying whether the company plans to increase other assets such as currency-hedged foreign bonds and Japanese stocks, saying its stance depends on market conditions.