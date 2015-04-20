Dai-ichi Life to keep increasing foreign stock holdings this FY

* Dai-ichi continues to eye foreign assets this fiscal year

TOKYO, April 20 (Reuters) - Dai-ichi Life Insurance Co Ltd , Japan’s second-largest life insurer, plans to keep increasing its foreign stock holdings in the year through March 2016, a senior investment planning official said on Monday.

Japanese life insurers, which collectively manage more than 180 trillion yen ($1.5 trillion) of assets, have increasingly turned to foreign assets to supplement extremely low returns from domestic bonds.

Dai-ichi, with total assets of about 35 trillion yen ($294 billion), recently abandoned its risk-averse, yen bond-focused investment strategy.

The insurer had a slightly more cautious approach to foreign bonds without currency hedges, saying whether it increases such assets in fiscal 2015/16 depends on foreign exchange levels. It increased its holdings in unhedged foreign bonds the previous fiscal year.

“We will not increase unhedged foreign bonds at present currency levels but will buy more if the yen appreciates,” Yasuyuki Watanabe, Dai-ichi’s deputy general manager of investment planning, told reporters.

“We will consider increasing unhedged foreign bonds if the dollar approaches 110 yen,” Watanabe said.

The dollar soared to an eight-year high of 122.04 yen in March before pulling back a little to 118.84 yen on Wednesday. Dai-ichi sees the yen ranging between 110 and 130 yen in fiscal 2015/16.

“As for the currency denomination of unhedged foreign bonds, we are focusing on the dollar and also sterling, depending on how UK elections pan out,” Watanabe said.

“We will continue to watch currencies of countries that are likely to be the first to hike interest rates,” he added.

Dai-ichi said it plans to keep increasing currency-hedged foreign bonds in fiscal 2015/16 after significantly boosting its holdings the previous fiscal year.

The insurer said it would keep holdings of yen bonds, still the mainstay of its portfolio, steady in fiscal 2015/16 after decreasing them the previous year. It said it plans to buy yen bonds if yields rise.

The benchmark 10-year Japanese government bond yield fell to a record low 0.195 percent in January under the Bank of Japan’s extensive quantitative easing policy. It has pulled back slightly since then, but still yielded a paltry 0.31 percent on Monday.