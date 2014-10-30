Dai-ichi life says plans to increase foreign stocks, properties

TOKYO, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Japan’s Dai-ichi Life Insurance Co Ltd plans to increase holdings of foreign stocks and properties to supplement investment returns in the half year to March, a senior investment planning official said.

In April-September, Dai-ichi Life, Japan’s second-largest life insurer, increased its holdings of foreign bonds with currency hedging sharply as an alternative to low-yielding domestic bonds, said Tatsusaburo Yamamoto, general manager of investment planning at Dai-ichi Life. (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Chris Gallagher)