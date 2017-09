TOKYO, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Japan’s Dai-ichi Life Insurance plans to maintain the size of its foreign bonds investment without currency hedging steady in the six months to March, a senior official said on Wednesday.

Japan’s second private largest life insurer with total assets of 35.7 trillion yen ($364 billion) also said its yen bond portfolio is likely to increase in October-March but added that its stance will depend on their yield levels.