TABLE-Japan life insurers' bond holdings
October 31, 2012 / 1:40 AM / in 5 years

TABLE-Japan life insurers' bond holdings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, Oct 31  (Reuters) - Following is a table of bond holdings of nine major life insurers
as of the end of March, and the amount they held in currency hedges via forward contracts. Data
for September 2012 is scheduled to be published in November. 
    
    As of March 2012, in billions of yen:
    
               Japanese   Japanese  Foreign   Currency  Unhedged   Total
                bonds      stocks    bonds    selling    bonds     securities
Nippon         19,126.9   5,836.9   7,460.4   5,589.7   1,870.7    36,480.8
Dai-ichi       15,541.6   2,284.9   4,196.1   2,672.5   1,523.6    24,314.7
Meiji Yasuda   15,168.3   2,654.1   2,336.2     683.3   1,652.9    21,558.4
Sumitomo       10,423.4     906.8   2,412.8   2,306.2     106.6    16,022.8
Mitsui          2,923.6     264.7     446.3     481.5     -35.2     4,076.8
Taiyo           2,783.8     331.1     869.0     712.2     156.8     4,208.9
Asahi           3,044.2     257.1     145.6     158.6     -13.0     4,042.1
Fukoku          2,737.4     353.2     638.5     286.5     352.0     4,075.9
Daido           2,835.9     206.8     186.6     335.3    -148.7     3,879.0
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Total          74,585.1  13,095.6  18,691.5  13,225.8   5,465.7   118,659.4

