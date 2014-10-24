FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Japanese insurers' investment plans in Oct-March
#Funds News
October 24, 2014 / 7:50 AM / 3 years ago

TABLE-Japanese insurers' investment plans in Oct-March

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

TOKYO, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Japanese life insurers, which have combined assets of more than
180 trillion yen ($1.84 trillion) under management, are planning to shift some of their funds
from domestic bonds to foreign bonds, as the Bank of Japan's massive easing has suppressed
domestic bond yields.
Below is a summary of the investment plans of Japan's biggest life insurance companies for
financial half year to March 2015, as obtained by Reuters in interviews and at news conferences
this month.
    Dai-ichi Life will hold a news conference on its investment plans next week.
 
FOREIGN BONDS
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 Nippon Life    to increase hedged bonds, to buy or keep steady unhedged bonds
 Meiji Yasuda   to increase holdings
 Sumitomo       to take flexible stance after increase of Y700 bln in Apr-Sept
 Mitsui         to increase holdings of unhedged foreign bonds slightly
 Taiyo          to slightly increase holdings, might reduce hedge ratio
 Daido          to consider increasing holdings after buying Y300 billion in first half FY
 Fukoku         to take a wait-and-see stance after an increase of Y80 billion in Apr-Sept 
 Asahi          to  raise holdings after an increase of 180 billion yen in Apr-Sept

JAPAN BONDS
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 Nippon Life    to increase holdings but carefully consider amounts amid low yields
 Meiji Yasuda   to increase holdings, but could allocate some funds to foreign bonds
 Sumitomo       to increase holding, but less than Y200 bln 
 Mitsui         to increase holdings after having raised them by Y100 billion in Apr-Sept
 Taiyo          to likely maintain holdings after buying Y40 billion in first half FY
 Daido          to maintain holdings after selling Y50 billion in first half FY
 Fukoku         to maintain holdings flat
 Asahi          to keep holdings steady, may buy near 10-year yield of 0.8 pct

JAPAN STOCKS
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 Nippon Life    to keep holdings steady
 Dai-ichi       to look for chances to buy on dips
 Meiji Yasuda   to cut holdings
 Sumitomo       to keep holdings steady
 Mitsui         to keep holdings steady
 Taiyo          to consider slightly increasing holdings
 Daido          to maintain holdings depending on market conditions
 Fukoku         still has room to buy in 2H after invested in planned Y10 bln in 1H
 Asahi          to maintain holdings steady

FOREIGN SHARES, ALTERNATIVE INVESTMENTS
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 Nippon Life    to keep foreign share holdings steady, increase loans
 Meiji Yasuda   to increase investment in foreign shares, keep alternatives steady
 Sumitomo       to keep holdings steady
 Mitsui         n/a
 Taiyo          n/a
 Daido          to maintain holdings
 Fukoku         n/a
 Asahi          to increase holdings by about 10 pct 

EXPECTED MARKET RANGES
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
                 Dollar/yen    Euro/yen      NIKKEI         JGB 10-yr      US 10-yr
 Nippon Life     Y105 - 115   Y133 - 147   15,500 - 19,000  0.5 - 1.1%       n/a
 Meiji Yasuda    Y102 - 112   Y130 - 145   13,000 - 17,000  0.4 - 0.9%   1.8 - 3.2%
 Sumitomo        Y103 - 115   Y130 - 145   14,200 - 18,000  0.4 - 0.8%   2.0 - 3.0%
 Mitsui          Y105 - 115   Y131 - 142   15,000 - 17,500  0.4 - 0.8%   2.0 - 3.0%
 Taiyo           Y102 - 112   Y125 - 145   14,000 - 19,000  0.4 - 0.8%   1.8 - 2.8%
 Daido           Y100 - 120   Y120 - 160   14,000 - 18,000  0.4 - 1.0%   2.0 - 3.2%
 Fukoku          Y100 - 112   Y125 - 145   13,500 - 16,500  0.4 - 0.75%  1.8 - 3.0%
 Asahi           Y102 - 115   Y128 - 143   13,000 - 18,000  0.4 - 0.8%   2.0 - 3.0%

 (Reporting by Tokyo Markets Team)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
