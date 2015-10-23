FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Japanese insurers' investment plans in H2 of fiscal year to March 2016
October 23, 2015
October 23, 2015 / 7:20 AM / 2 years ago

TABLE-Japanese insurers' investment plans in H2 of fiscal year to March 2016

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

TOKYO, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Japanese life insurers, which have combined assets of more than
195 trillion yen ($1.62 trillion) under management, are planning to continue increasing their
foreign bond holdings while maintaining a cautious stance on domestic bonds.
    Following is a summary of the investment plans of Japan's biggest life insurance companies
for the second half of the financial year to March 2016, as obtained by Reuters in interviews
and at news conferences this month.
 
FOREIGN BONDS
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Nippon Life    to increase holdings of currency-hedged foreign bonds in H2
Dai-ichi       to maintain FX-hedged bonds holding steady, to buy unhedged bonds if yen rises
Meiji Yasuda   to increase unhedged foreign bonds, refrain from increasing hedged bonds
Sumitomo       to buy Y300 bln and increase corporate bonds; bought more than Y500 bln in H1
Mitsui         to boost holdings of FX-hedged and unhedged bonds by about Y50 bln in total 
Taiyo          to consider slightly increasing holdings
Daido          to further increase holdings after buying Y90 bln in first half of FY
Fukoku         to increase planned annual domestic and foreign bonds investment to Y130 bln by
               30 pct after selling Y200 bln in JGBs and buying U.S. bonds worth Y300 bln
               in 1H
Asahi          to sell Y70-80 bln in European bonds and invest it in U.S. bonds after investing
               Y230 bln in foreign assets in 1H, already reaching targeted upper limit for FY

JAPAN BONDS
---------------------------------------------------------------
Nippon Life    to restrain fresh investment to minimum, holding likely steady
Dai-ichi       to maintain holdings flat; in H1 holding was flat
Meiji Yasuda   to increase holdings
Sumitomo       to forego further investment if yields low, will buy superlongs if yields rise
Mitsui         to keep holding steady after having trimmed holdings by Y10 bln in H1
Taiyo          to keep holdings steady
Daido          to continue to decrease holdings after selling Y20 bln in first half of FY
Fukoku         increased planned annual domestic and foreign bonds investment to Y130 bln by
               30 pct after selling Y200 bln in JGBs and buying U.S. bonds worth Y300 bln in 1H
Asahi          to reduce exposure by Y20 bln for 2H after reducing by Y100 bln
    
JAPAN STOCKS
---------------------------------------------------------------
Nippon Life    to buy some companies that can benefit from overseas growth, however, to sell
               (take profits) if the Nikkei rises enough as it expects (to 21,000)
Dai-ichi       to buy if there are dips in market
Meiji Yasuda   to keep holdings steady
Sumitomo       to keep holdings steady; may hedge if downside risk rises
Mitsui         to slightly increase holdings 
Taiyo          to maintain or slightly increase its holdings 
Daido          to maintain or increase its holdings after buying Y35 bln in first half of FY
Fukoku         bought Y17 bln after selling Y12 bln, for net buying of Y5 bln yen in 1H
Asahi          to maintain holdings steady

FOREIGN SHARES, ALTERNATIVE INVESTMENTS
---------------------------------------------------------------
Nippon Life    to increase foreign stocks
Dai-ichi       to increase foreign stocks; alternatives, properties portfolio to be flat 
Meiji Yasuda   to increase investment in foreign shares
Sumitomo       to maintain foreign stocks holdings steady
Mitsui         to keep real estate investment flat
Taiyo          n/a
Daido          n/a
Fukoku         to buy Y20 bln in 2H after reducing Y10 bln in 1H in foreign stocks
Asahi          n/a

EXPECTED MARKET RANGES
---------------------------------------------------------------
                 USD/JPY      EUR/JPY       NIKKEI         JGB 10-yr      US 10-yr
    
Nippon Life     Y115 - 130   Y125 - 140   18,000 - 23,000  0.1 - 0.6%       n/a
Dai-ichi        Y115 - 130   Y110 - 150   16,500 - 22,500  0.3 - 0.7%    1.9 - 3.0%
Meiji Yasuda    Y115 - 125   Y125 - 145   16,000 - 21,000  0.2 - 0.6%    1.6 - 2.8%
Sumitomo        Y115 - 130   Y125 - 145   15,600 - 21,800  0.2 - 0.6%    1.6 - 2.8%
Mitsui          Y120 - 130   Y124 - 147   19,500 - 22,000  0.3 - 0.7%    2.2 - 3.1%
Taiyo           Y117 - 126   Y125 - 140   17,000 - 22,000  0.2 - 0.6%    1.8 - 2.8%
Daido           Y115 - 130   Y120 - 145   16,000 - 21,500  0.3 - 0.7%    1.8 - 2.9%
Fukoku          Y115 - 128   Y125 - 145   16,000 - 20,000  0.25 - 0.60%  1.8 - 2.8%
Asahi           Y113 - 128   Y113 - 144   16,000 - 21,000  0.20 - 0.60%  1.8 - 2.8%

($1 = 120.6600 yen)

 (Reporting by Tokyo Markets Team; ; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

