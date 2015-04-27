Japan's yield-hungry life insurers to keep up foreign bond hunt

* Foreign bonds preferred as Japanese yields stay low

* Interest in unhedged foreign debt increases

By Shinichi Saoshiro

TOKYO, April 27 (Reuters) - Japanese life insurers are looking to keep on buying foreign bonds in the financial year through March 2016, extending the hunt for better returns as domestic yields shrivel under the Bank of Japan’s extensive monetary easing scheme.

Investment plans by Japanese life insurers, which collectively manage more than 180 trillion yen ($1.65 trillion) of assets, are closely followed by financial market players.

The insurers showed an increased interest in buying foreign bonds without currency hedges, which directly impacts the yen, unlike purchases of hedged foreign bonds in which investors limit their currency exposures.

“We aim to actively increase foreign bonds without currency hedges, keeping an eye on forex and yield levels,” said Toshihiko Yamashita, chief executive of Meiji Yasuda Life’s investment division.

Meiji Yasuda Life is Japan’s third largest life insurer.

“As for hedged bonds - which we consider alternative assets to yen bonds - we will restrain our investment as the total return has become unattractive due to rising hedging costs and shrinking yield differentials between Japanese and foreign bonds,” Meiji Yasuda Life’s Yamashita said.

The European Central Bank’s quantitative easing has pushed key euro zone sovereign debt yields to record lows this year, with many in negative territory.

The spread between benchmark 10-year German bund and Japanese government bond yields has tightened to minus 13 basis points this month, from above 90 basis points a year ago.

Under such conditions Sumitomo Life, Japan’s fourth largest insurer, said for the year ended March it had cut its holdings of euro-denominated bonds to 18 percent of its foreign debt assets from 35 percent a year prior.

“We had invested in U.S., core European and Australian bonds but this year we want to expand into debt of countries at the periphery of these core regions rated BBB or above,” said Iwao Matsumoto, general manager of Sumitomo Life’s investment planning.

Sumitomo Life also plans to expand investment in foreign corporate debt, mostly dollar-denominated bonds.

Some insurers were more cautious in their approach to unhedged foreign bonds following the yen’s sharp depreciation. The dollar soared to an eight-year high of 122.04 yen in March before pulling back a little to 119 yen on Monday.

“We will not increase unhedged foreign bonds at present currency levels but will buy more if the yen appreciates,” said Yasuyuki Watanabe, Dai-ichi Life’s deputy general manager of investment planning.

“We will consider increasing unhedged foreign bonds if the dollar approaches 110 yen,” Watanabe said. Dai-ichi Life is Japan’s second largest insurer.

As for domestic bonds, the insurers will maintain them as their mainstay assets but most will slightly reduce their holdings or limit new investment.

Nippon Life, Japan’s largest insurer, is suspending a long-standing policy of allocating about 70 percent of its funds to fixed-income yen products because their yields are too low, said Kazuo Sato, the firm’s general manager of investment planning.

“These days we can’t buy as much as we want to. Whenever we place slightly bigger orders the market moves. So, we buy only the minimum required for liquidity needs. We will stick with this stance as long as their yields stay low,” Sato said.

The 10-year JGB yield hovered at 0.285 percent, near a record low of 0.195 percent hit in January, as the Bank of Japan’s massive purchases of JGBs from the markets has left limited amounts for other buyers. (Additional reporting by Hideyuki Sano, Lisa Twaronite and Ayai Tomisawa)