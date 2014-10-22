FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Meiji Yasuda may reallocate funds intended for yen bonds depending on yields
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
October 22, 2014 / 6:56 AM / 3 years ago

Meiji Yasuda may reallocate funds intended for yen bonds depending on yields

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co plans to increase yen bond investment in the remainder of the year through March 2015, but may reallocate funds intended for yen bonds to foreign debt amid low domestic yields, a company official said on Wednesday.

The insurer, with total assets of about 34 trillion yen ($318 billion), increased its foreign bond holdings in the first half of the year by 440 billion yen to 4.79 trillion yen, or 14 percent of its total assets, the official said at a news conference.

Meiji Yasuda is Japan’s third-largest private insurer. (1 US dollar = 106.9500 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.