Meiji Yasuda may reallocate funds intended for yen bonds depending on yields

TOKYO, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co plans to increase yen bond investment in the remainder of the year through March 2015, but may reallocate funds intended for yen bonds to foreign debt amid low domestic yields, a company official said on Wednesday.

The insurer, with total assets of about 34 trillion yen ($318 billion), increased its foreign bond holdings in the first half of the year by 440 billion yen to 4.79 trillion yen, or 14 percent of its total assets, the official said at a news conference.

Meiji Yasuda is Japan’s third-largest private insurer. (1 US dollar = 106.9500 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Chris Gallagher)