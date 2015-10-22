Japan's Meiji Yasuda looks to increase unhedged foreign bonds, foreign stocks

TOKYO, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Japan’s Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co plans to increase unhedged foreign bond holdings in the second half of the financial year through March 2016 depending on yield and forex levels, a company official said on Thursday.

The country’s third-largest insurer also looks to increase domestic bond holdings and foreign stocks in the second half, Toshihiko Yamashita, chief executive of the company’s investment division, told reporters. (Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Michael Perry)