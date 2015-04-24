UPDATE 1-Japan's Meiji Yasuda to keep increasing foreign bond holdings this year

* Cites low domestic bond yields as incentive to buy foreign bonds

* Aims to increase foreign bonds without currency hedges this year

* Sees yen bond holdings declining slightly

* Expects dollar to range between 116-123 yen this year (Adds details, quotes)

By Shinichi Saoshiro

TOKYO, April 24 (Reuters) - Japan’s Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co plans to keep increasing foreign bond holdings in the financial year through March 2016, a company official said on Friday.

The country’s third-largest insurer, with total assets of around 35 trillion yen ($293 billion), will increase holdings of foreign bonds without currency hedges in accordance with forex and yield levels, Toshihiko Yamashita, chief executive of the company’s investment division, told reporters.

Japanese life insurers collectively manage more than 180 trillion yen ($1.5 trillion) of assets and until recently stuck mostly to domestic bonds. But they have increasingly turned to foreign assets to supplement extremely low returns from Japanese debt.

“From an asset-liability management perspective, yen bonds are still our main assets. But we are not inclined to buy them at all costs at current yield levels. Our holdings will thus decline this financial year,” Yamashita said.

Meiji Yasuda reduced yen holdings by 270 billion yen ($2.26 billion) to 46 percent of its total assets in the financial year that ended in March.

The benchmark 10-year Japanese government bond yield fell to a record low 0.195 percent in January under the Bank of Japan’s extensive quantitative easing policy. It has pulled back slightly since then, but still yielded a modest 0.290 percent on Friday.

The insurer, on the other hand, increased foreign bond holdings by 610 billion yen last financial year to 15 percent of its total assets.

Though it plans to increase foreign bonds without currency hedges this year, Meiji Yasuda will restrain investment in currency-hedged foreign bonds due to hedging costs and shrinking differentials between Japanese and foreign bond yields, Yamashita said.

Meiji Yasuda will increase foreign stock holdings, which made up 4 percent of its assets last financial year. But it will trim domestic stocks, which were 12 percent of its portfolio last year.

Citing the unlikelihood of the Federal Reserve’s interest rate hikes outpacing market expectations, it sees the dollar ranging between 116 yen and 123 yen through March 2016.

The dollar climbed to an eight-year high of 122.04 yen in March this year before slipping back to 119.28 yen on Friday. ($1 = 119.2600 yen) (Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Michael Perry & Kim Coghill)