October 26, 2012 / 5:26 AM / in 5 years

Meiji Yasuda: plans to increase yen bond investment in Oct-March

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Japan’s Meiji Yasuda Life said on Friday it plans to increase its allocations to Japanese bonds in the October-March second half of the current financial year after cutting investment by 100 billion yen ($1.25 billion) in the first half.

Japan’s third-largest private investor plans to slightly reduce its holdings of foreign bonds during the second half of the financial year after a big increase in the first half, Toshihiko Yamashita, chief executive of its investment division, told a news conference.

Meiji Yasuda increased its foreign bonds holdings, mostly in hedged bonds, by around 980 billion yen in April-September, he said. ($1 = 80.1650 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Chikafumi Hodo; Editing by Michael Watson)

