FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan's Meiji Yasuda Life plans to buy domestic bonds in Oct-March
Sections
Featured
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
'Trumpflation' is back
Markets
'Trumpflation' is back
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
Cyber Risk
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 24, 2013 / 5:27 AM / 4 years ago

Japan's Meiji Yasuda Life plans to buy domestic bonds in Oct-March

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Japan’s Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance may buy around 700 billion yen ($7.19 billion) in domestic bonds in the six months to March but it is cautious about buying debt at current yield levels, a senior official at the insurer said on Thursday.

Meiji Yasuda, Japan’s third largest private life insurer with total assets of about 32 trillion yen, reduced its domestic bond holdings in the April-September as the market became volatile following the Bank of Japan’s drastic monetary easing, the official also said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.