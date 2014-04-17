REFILE-Japan's Mitsui Life plans to increase yen bond holdings by 100 bln yen in 2014/15

(Corrects to add dropped word ‘yen’ in headline)

TOKYO, April 17 (Reuters) - Mitsui Life Insurance, Japan’s fifth largest life insurer, plans to increase its yen bond holdings by about 100 billion yen ($977.8 million) in the financial year to March, its investment planning manager said on Thursday.

Yoichiro Matsuta, the head of investment planning department, told a news conference that the company also plans to raise its foreign bond holdings by about 50 billion yen, including those with and without currency-hedging. ($1 = 102.2750 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Dominic Lau)