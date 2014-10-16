Mitsui Life to increase domestic bond holdings in Oct-March

TOKYO, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Mitsui Life Insurance, Japan’s fifth-largest life insurer, plans to increase its holdings of both domestic bonds and foreign bonds without currency hedging in the six months to March, its investment planning manager said on Thursday.

Despite the upheaval in financial markets this month, the company thinks the fundamentals of the global economy remain relatively sound, Yoichiro Matsuta, the head of investment planning department, also told a news conference. (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Chris Gallagher)