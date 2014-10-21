Nippon Life eyes more foreign bonds if domestic yields are too low

TOKYO, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Japan’s Nippon Life Insurance plans to keep raising yen bond holdings in the financial year through March 2015 but will invest more in foreign bonds if domestic yields are too low, a company official said on Tuesday.

Nippon Life, Japan’s largest private insurer with total assets of about 58 trillion yen ($544 billion), retained its dollar/yen forecast range of 105-110 for the 2014/15 financial year.