FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nippon Life cautious but eyes chances for foreign bond buying
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Spanish PM faces crisis after violent secession vote
Spanish PM faces crisis after violent secession vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 22, 2013 / 9:16 AM / in 4 years

Nippon Life cautious but eyes chances for foreign bond buying

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, April 22 (Reuters) - Nippon Life, Japan’s biggest life insurer, said it plans to slow its increase in domestic bond investment in the current fiscal year to March 2014, but plans to raise unhedged foreign bond holdings at an appropriate time this fiscal year.

The life insurer, with total assets of about 50 trillion yen ($504 billion), plans to allocate about 70 percent of its 1 trillion yen earmarked for investment in the fiscal year, a senior official said on Monday.

Nippon Life said it expected the dollar to trade between 93 to 103 yen this fiscal year and the euro to trade between 117 to 137 yen.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.