FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nippon Life plans to shift funds to risk assets in 2015/16
Sections
Featured
Breakingviews: iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Breakingviews
Breakingviews: iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Returning Florida evacuees stunned by Irma's wreckage
Aftermath of Irma
Returning Florida evacuees stunned by Irma's wreckage
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 24, 2015 / 8:01 AM / 2 years ago

Nippon Life plans to shift funds to risk assets in 2015/16

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, April 24 (Reuters) - Nippon Life Insurance Co, Japan’s biggest private life insurer, plans to keep investment in domestic bonds to a minimum this fiscal year while allocating more funds to risk assets such as foreign bonds, an investment planning executive said on Friday.

Nippon Life, which has total assets of 60.6 trillion yen ($492 billion), is likely to keep its holdings of domestic stocks flat in the year to March 2016, Kazuo Sato, general manager of investment planning, also told a news conference.

$1 = 119.49 yen Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Chris Gallagher

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.