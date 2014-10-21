FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sumitomo Life says plans to increase unhedged foreign bonds moderately
Sections
Featured
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
De-centralizing power in Japan
energy & environment
De-centralizing power in Japan
Swiss shut down 'fake' E-Coin in latest cryptocurrency crackdown
Future of money
Swiss shut down 'fake' E-Coin in latest cryptocurrency crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
October 21, 2014 / 2:17 AM / 3 years ago

Sumitomo Life says plans to increase unhedged foreign bonds moderately

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Sumitomo Life, Japan’s fourth-largest life insurer, plans to maintain its stance of gradually increasing its holdings of foreign bonds without currency hedging as it expects the yen to weaken further, a senior company official said on Tuesday.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co, with total assets of about 26 trillion yen ($253 billion), increased its holdings of foreign bonds by around 700 billion yen in April-September, including more than 100 billion yen without currency hedging, said Iwao Matsumoto, general manager of investment planning at the insurer. (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.