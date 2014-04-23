FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan's Sumitomo Life plans a shift to foreign bonds from JGBs
April 23, 2014 / 7:46 AM / 3 years ago

Japan's Sumitomo Life plans a shift to foreign bonds from JGBs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, April 23 (Reuters) - Sumitomo Life Insurance, Japan’s fourth largest life insurance company, plans to shift some of its funds into foreign bonds from long-term domestic bonds, as bond yields in Japan are too low, a senior company official said on Wednesday

Sumitomo Life Insurance, with total assets of about 26 trillion yen ($253.4 billion), plans to allocate about a third of the money it would invest in domestic super-long bonds to foreign bonds, said Iwao Matsumoto, general manager of investment planning at the insurer. ($1 = 102.6000 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Dominic Lau)

