RPT-TABLE-Japan life insurers to buy more yen bonds in Oct-March
#Funds News
October 31, 2012 / 1:30 AM / in 5 years

RPT-TABLE-Japan life insurers to buy more yen bonds in Oct-March

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

TOKYO, Oct 31  (Reuters) - Risk-adverse Japanese life insurers plan to shift more funds into
domestic government bonds despite dwindling yields in the half-year to March, with the top four
planning combined purchases of well over $12.5 billion.
    Japan's biggest nine life insurers, which have combined assets of $160 trillion yen ($2
trillion) under management, are also looking to allocate some money to U.S., German and other
high-rated bonds, though final decisions will depend on yield levels, company executives said in
quarterly interviews and briefings.
    In addition to a long-standing reluctance to venture into riskier assets, the insurers are
also keen to reduce a duration mismatch between their assets and longer-dated liabilities,
although they say the gap has shrunk considerably after years of aggressive buying in yen bonds.
    Below is a summary of the investment plans of Japan's biggest life insurance companies for
financial half year to March 2013, as obtained by Reuters in interviews and at news conferences
this month.
        
 FOREIGN BONDS  
 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 Nippon Life    plans to increase hedged foreign bonds, may buy unhedged ones
 Dai-ichi       to keep holding steady but will be flexible
 Meiji Yasuda   to cut holdings slightly after an increase of 980 billion in Apr-Sept 
 Sumitomo       to keep full forex hedges on foreign bonds
 Taiyo          to keep holdings steady
 Daido          to boost holdings depending on market conditions 
 Fukoku         to boost holdings but might fall short of target depending on conditions   
 Asahi          to cut holdings by Y60 bln; keep full forex hedging 
 Mitsui         to increase bond investment by 30-40 billion yen, including foreign bonds 
        
 JAPAN BONDS 
 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 Nippon Life    to increase holdings by about 450 billion yen 
 Dai-ichi       to increase holdings, extend duration
 Meiji Yasuda   to increase holdings by around 600 bln yen 
 Sumitomo       to increase holding, mostly 20-year debt
 Daido          to continue purchases, mostly 20-year debt
 Fukoku         to invest around 140 billion yen in FY, mostly long-term debt
 Taiyo          to boost holdings, mostly long-term debt 
 Asahi          to increase holding around Y180 bln in yen bonds
 Mitsui         to increase overall bond investment by 30-40 billion yen, including yen bonds
    
 JAPAN STOCKS 
 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 Nippon Life    to keep holdings steady 
 Dai-ichi       may sell if market conditions favourable
 Meiji Yasuda   to cut holdings
 Sumitomo       may sell if market conditions favourable
 Daido          to keep holdings steady; may sell depending on market
 Fukoku         keep holdings steady
 Taiyo          to keep holdings steady
 Asahi          to reduce holdings further
 Mitsui         to trim holdings further
                    
 FOREIGN SHARES, ALTERNATIVE INVESTMENTS 
 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 Nippon Life    may reduce holdings in foreign shares after increase in Apr-Sept
 Dai-ichi       to increase holdings in foreign shares, especially in emerging economies
 Meiji Yasuda   to increase investment in emerging market shares, mostly in Asia
 Sumitomo       to take a cautious stance on foreign stocks 
 Daido          to keep holdings steady
 Fukoku         n/a
 Taiyo          to keep holdings steady
 Asahi          n/a
 Mitsui         n/a
  
 EXPECTED MARKET RANGES
 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
                   Dollar/yen   Euro/yen        NIKKEI      JGB 10-yr    US 10-yr
 Nippon Life     Y75 -  85     Y94 - 114    8,500 - 11,000  0.9 - 1.3%   n/a
 Dai-ichi        Y75 -  85     Y95 - 115    8,000 - 10,500  0.7 - 1.1%   1.5  - 2.5% 
 Meiji Yasuda    Y75 -  83     Y95 - 110    8,000 - 10,000  0.7 - 1.0%   n/a 
 Sumitomo        Y75 -  95     Y90 - 112    8,000 - 10,600  0.7 - 1.1%   1.2  - 2.5% 
 Daido           Y70 -  85     Y85 - 110    8,000 - 10,000  0.6 - 1.0%   1.1  - 2.0%
 Fukoku          Y75 -  85     Y95 - 115    8,500 - 10,500  0.7 - 1.2%   1.5  - 2.7%
 Taiyo           Y76 -  84     Y98 - 110    8,200 - 10,500  0.6 - 1.25%  1.4  - 2.3%        
 Asahi           Y76 -  82     Y95 - 110    8,000 - 10,000  0.7 - 1.0%   1.4  - 2.1%
 Mitsui          Y78 -  88     Y95 - 110    8,500 - 10,500  0.7 - 1.1%   1.4  - 2.4%

