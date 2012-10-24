FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
INTERVIEW-Taiyo Life to step up yen bond buying in H2
October 24, 2012 / 7:36 AM / 5 years ago

INTERVIEW-Taiyo Life to step up yen bond buying in H2

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Japan’s Taiyo Life Insurance plans to buy more yen bonds in the October-March second half after buying a net 100 billion yen worth in the first half, a senior official said on Wednesday.

“We are focusing on superlong maturities,” Osamu Mori, general manager of investment planning at Taiyo Life, told Reuters in an interview.

Taiyo Life, Japan’s seventh-largest private life insurer with assets of 6.2 trillion yen ($77 billion) as of June, plans to keep its holdings in other asset classes mostly steady in the second half depending on market conditions, Mori said.

The insurer, a unit of T&D Holdings, bought 50 billion yen of foreign bonds in the April-September first half, concentrating on French, British and Australian debt, he said. (Reporting by Lisa Twaronite and Takaya Yamaguchi; Editing by Shinichi Saoshiro and Michael Watson)

