INTERVIEW-UPDATE 1-Taiyo Life to step up yen bond buying in H2

(Adds comments, details on duration, market predictions)

* To concentrate buying superlong JGB maturities

* Bought 50 bln yen of foreign bonds in H1, including French debt

By Lisa Twaronite and Takaya Yamaguchi

TOKYO, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Japan’s Taiyo Life Insurance plans to buy more yen bonds in the October-March period after buying a net 100 billion yen worth in the first half, a senior official said on Wednesday.

“We are focusing on superlong maturities,” Osamu Mori, general manager of investment planning at Taiyo Life, told Reuters in an interview.

The average duration of Taiyo Life’s yen bond portfolio was under 11 years at the end of March and has since been extended beyond that period, he added.

Taiyo Life, Japan’s seventh-largest private life insurer with assets of 6.2 trillion yen ($77 billion) as of June, plans to keep its holdings in other asset classes mostly steady in the second half, Mori said.

The insurer, a unit of T&D Holdings, bought 50 billion yen of foreign bonds in the April-September first half, concentrating on French, British and Australian debt, he said.

“The costs of hedging foreign bonds are not so expensive now,” Mori said.

LOWER JGB YIELD, HIGHER YEN EXPECTATIONS

Taiyo expects yields on 10-year Japanese government bonds to trade in a range of 0.60 percent to 1.25 percent this fiscal year, and stand at 0.90 percent at the end of the fiscal year.

In its last forecast in April, it previously expected a range of 0.9 percent to 1.3 percent, and a year-end level of 1.20 percent.

On Wednesday, 10-year yields fell half a basis point to 0.770 percent.

Taiyo expects the yields on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes to move in a range between 1.4 and 2.3 percent and end the fiscal year around 2.0 percent, down from its previous expectation of 2.5 percent.

The insurer expects the Nikkei average to trade between 8,200 and 10,500 this year, and end the year around 9,500.

Taiyo predicts the dollar will trade in a range of 76-84 yen this fiscal year and buy 80 yen at the end of the year, down from its previous estimate of a 78-90 yen range and 86 yen at the end of March.

It sees the euro fluctuating in a 98-110 yen range, and ending the year at 105 yen, down from its previous expectation of 97-120 yen and 114 yen respectively.

In late Asian trade on Wednesday, the dollar was buying 79.79 yen and the euro was changing hands at 103.45 yen.