Taiyo Life plans to slightly increase Japan stock holdings
April 23, 2015 / 6:16 AM / 2 years ago

Taiyo Life plans to slightly increase Japan stock holdings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, April 23 (Reuters) - Japan’s Taiyo Life Insurance could slightly increase its holdings of domestic stocks in the fiscal year that began in April after increasing them by about 30 billion yen ($250 million) in the previous year, a senior official said on Thursday.

Taiyo Life, a unit of T&D Holdings, kept its foreign bond holdings roughly flat in the past fiscal year from the previous period, and could slightly increase them in the current year, Junichi Yanai, general manager of the investment planning department, told Reuters in an interview. (Reporting by Takefumi Ito and Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

