August 28, 2014 / 3:26 AM / 3 years ago

Japan plans to expand tax-free savings scheme to lift investment

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Japanese financial authorities said they planned to expand a tax-free savings scheme by increasing the maximum annual allowance to encourage people to invest more of their savings.

The Financial Services Agency said on Thursday it has asked the government for a change in the duty-free Nippon Individual Savings Account (NISA) scheme to allow people to invest up to 1.2 million yen ($11,562 US dollar) a year rather than a current 1 million yen.

The request, made in an annual application for tax policy changes, also aims to permit children to open such accounts.

NISA, introduced in January and styled after the U.K. individual savings account (ISA) scheme, is currently available to anyone over 20 years old. The FSA said it planned to start a “junior NISA” scheme for accounts to be opened in children’s names and allowing annual investments of up to 800,000 yen.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s government is hoping NISA will spur a shift in individual savings, estimated to be worth around $8 trillion, into investments and give the economy an extra nudge as it emerges from deflation.

The government is also hoping the scheme will encourage more young people to invest, although early adopters have mostly been older. Data in June showed that out of a total of 6.5 million NISA accounts, around 60 percent were held by investors aged 60 or above, while investors in their twenties accounted for just 3 percent. (1 US dollar = 103.7800 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Takahiko Wada; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

