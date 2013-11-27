Japan investors's sales of local assets via toshins hit 5-yr high

TOKYO, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Japanese retail investors’ net sales of domestic assets through toshins, or investment trusts, hit their highest since 2008 last week, with investors locking in profits as the benchmark Nikkei share index climbed to a six-month peak.

They sold 174 billion yen ($1.7 billion) of domestic assets via toshins last week, up from a previous high of 77 billion yen the week before, according to Nomura.

“Retail investors tend to be contrarians in the domestic equity market,” Nomura said in a note.

“Their profit taking has been stronger than usual, as the capital gains tax hike is scheduled for next January. Toshin momentum may be weaker by year-end.”

Japan’s tax on capital gains and dividend will double to 20 percent at the start of next year, as a special tax break given to support share prices will expire.

With the Nikkei surging 49 percent this year spurred by aggressive fiscal and monetary stimulus, investors could be tempted to pocket gains before the tax rate doubles.

The Nikkei gained 1.4 percent last week to reach a six-month high, helped by a weaker yen as the Japanese currency was pressured by signs of improving risk appetite and contrasting outlooks for monetary policy.

“While profit taking by retail investors may cap the upside for USD/JPY and the Nikkei in the near future, toshin momentum is likely to accelerate again next year, sending USD/JPY higher,” Nomura said.

Japanese retail investors also sold 64 billion yen worth of foreign securities through toshins last week, up from 18 billion yen the prior week. ($1 = 101.4000 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Dominic Lau; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)