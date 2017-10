TOKYO, April 20 (Reuters) - Japan’s Cosmo Oil Co has renewed its annual oil purchase deal with Iran but cut the volume to comply with U.S. sanctions against the Islamic nation, trade sources said on Friday.

A company spokesman declined to comment.

Japan’s top buyer of Iranian crude, Showa Shell Sekiyu KK , has already renewed its deal, industry sources have said. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Chris Gallagher)