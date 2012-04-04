FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan's JX cuts 2012 Iran crude imports by 12.5 pct-sources
April 4, 2012 / 9:15 AM / in 6 years

Japan's JX cuts 2012 Iran crude imports by 12.5 pct-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, April 4 (Reuters) - JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corp , Japan’s biggest oil refiner, will not renew one of two Iranian crude contracts as the country cuts imports from the Islamic Republic, two industry sources said on Wednesday.

The United States has exempted 11 Iranian crude buyers, including Japan, from economic sanctions linked to Iran’s nuclear programme, as they have significantly cut purchases.

The refiner has not renewed a contract to buy 10,000 barrels per day (bpd) of Iranian crude, which expired in March, effectively cutting imports by 12.5 percent, the sources said.

JX has another contract for 80,000 bpd of Iranian crude which was renewed in January and imports under this agreement will continue, they said.

