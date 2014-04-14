FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Malaysia's PNB forms Japan's first sharia-focused fund with local partner
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
April 14, 2014 / 6:52 AM / 3 years ago

Malaysia's PNB forms Japan's first sharia-focused fund with local partner

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, April 14 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s largest asset manager Permodalan Nasional Bhd has partnered with Tokyo-based Inspire Corp to form Japan’s first fund devoted to investing in Malaysian sharia-compliant firms.

PNB-Inspire Ethical Fund will start with 4.95 billion yen ($48.70 million) and identify small-to-medium sized Japanese firms with potential for expanding to Islamic markets in ASEAN, according to a statement by Inspire Corp.

It hopes to rope in more regional banks to grow to 6 billion yen ($59.03 million) by the end of the year. Japan’s Oita Bank and Hiroshima Bank are listed as limited partners for the fund.

Islamic finance is emerging as a popular entry point for global firms to tap into the growth of Muslim-majority countries within Asia.

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp, a unit of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, last month established an Islamic finance arm in Malaysia to capture demand for sharia-compliant loans within Southeast Asia.

$1 = 101.6400 Japanese Yen Reporting by Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah; Editing by Stephen Coates

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.