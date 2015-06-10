FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Proxy adviser ISS recommends investors vote against Sharp, Sony CEOs at AGMs
Sections
Featured
Florida Keys, airports partially re-open
Hurricane Irma
Florida Keys, airports partially re-open
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
North Korea
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
Gulf refiners rumble back to life, piece by piece
Energy & Environment
Gulf refiners rumble back to life, piece by piece
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 10, 2015 / 8:45 AM / 2 years ago

Proxy adviser ISS recommends investors vote against Sharp, Sony CEOs at AGMs

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, June 10 (Reuters) - Proxy investment adviser ISS advised shareholder to vote against reelecting the heads of Japanese electronics firms Sharp Corp and Sony Corp , both mid-restructuring, saying they are falling short of ISS return-on-equity (ROE) benchmarks.

In a report issued on Wednesday, ISS recommended a vote against Sharp’s CEO Kozo Takahashi and Chairman Shigeaki Mizushima at the loss-making firm’s annual shareholder meeting on June 23. ISS said the pair were responsible for Sharp’s ROE being below a five-year average of 5 percent, a condition for the proxy adviser’s support.

Sony also falls short of that target, and ISS advised against reappointing CEO Kazuo Hirai at the firm’s annual investor meeting, also on June 23. The ISS recommendation comes despite a nascent recovery at Sony after years of losses that has seen its shares surge in the past year.

Despite its opposition to Sharp’s top leadership, ISS recommended investors back a $1.9 billion bank-led bailout announced by the firm last month. The bailout will be Sharp’s second major rescue in three years, after falling deep into the red as its smartphone display business was battered by competition from Asian rivals.

As part of the deal, Sharp is proposing placements of preferred shares and a capital reduction. ISS said it recommended voting for the measures, saying they were necessary “to keep Sharp’s operations afloat”. (Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.