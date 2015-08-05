FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy's Renzi says severe fiscal austerity could harm euro zone - Nikkei
August 5, 2015 / 2:03 AM / 2 years ago

Italy's Renzi says severe fiscal austerity could harm euro zone - Nikkei

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said too much focus on fiscal austerity could damage the euro zone’s economy and balanced measures are needed, the Nikkei business daily reported on Wednesday.

He also told the Nikkei that the euro is a stable key currency and it is important that the economy in the area grows without any country exiting from the euro zone.

“The eurozone countries need to abide by fiscal discipline,” the Nikkei quoted Renzi as saying in an interview conducted on Tuesday during his visit to Japan.

“But urging them to pursue excessively harsh fiscal austerity could result in a loss of momentum toward self-sustained” growth.

Renzi told the Nikkei that it would cause an immeasurable blow to the euro if Greece drops out and he said the euro is “stable enough.”

The Italian Embassy in Tokyo could not immediately confirm the quotes. (Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

