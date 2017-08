TOKYO, July 27 (Reuters) - Shares of Japan's Itochu Corp skidded after activist short-seller Glaucus Research Group released a report early on Wednesday criticising the Japanese trading company's accounting.

Itochu shares fell 7 percent to 1,173 yen, their lowest since February. ($1 = 104.9200 yen) (Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)