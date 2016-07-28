FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Glaucus Research urges Itochu to find new auditor to probe statements
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Harvey aftermath
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
World business
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
Exchange-traded funds
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 28, 2016 / 5:45 AM / a year ago

Glaucus Research urges Itochu to find new auditor to probe statements

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, July 28 (Reuters) - Short-seller Glaucus Research Group said on Thursday that Itochu Corp should set up a third-party panel to find an "independent auditor" to probe the Japanese trading house's financial statements, a day after criticising its accounting practices.

"We firmly believe that Itochu should nominate an independent committee to retain an independent auditor to investigate the integrity of Itochu's financial statements," Glaucus said.

Itochu said on Wednesday that it follows proper accounting procedures, that its financial statements had been audited by Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu, and said its views stand in stark contrast to the Glaucus report.

Writing by William Mallard; Editing by Edwina Gibbs

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.