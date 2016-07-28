FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan bourse CEO: Glaucus' action "ethically questionable"
July 28, 2016 / 7:45 AM / a year ago

Japan bourse CEO: Glaucus' action "ethically questionable"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, July 28 (Reuters) - The head of Japan Exchange Group Inc said on Thursday it was "ethically questionable" for Glaucus Research Group to release a negative report on a company after short-selling its stock.

Japan Exchange Group CEO Akira Kiyota was referring to activist short-seller Glaucus's report on Thursday criticising the accounting practice of trading firm Itochu Corp after short-selling its shares. The report sent Itochu's shares down by 10 percent at one point.

Kiyota also told reporters it was possible to conduct an investigation with market oversight organisations on whether there were any irregular transactions by Glaucus.

Japan Exchange Group is the owner of the Tokyo Stock Exchange and Osaka Exchange. (Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
