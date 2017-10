TOKYO, May 31 (Reuters) - The yield on the five-year Japanese government bond skidded to its lowest level since October 2010, as continuing fears about Europe’s deepening credit woes prompted investors to seek the safety of fixed-income assets.

The five-year JGB yield dropped 1.5 basis points to 0.200 percent.

The 10-year JGB futures contract rose 0.31 point to 143.74.