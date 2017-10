TOKYO, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Japanese’s Ministry of Finance said on Thursday it would correct the results of an auction of 30-year bonds conducted earlier in the day.

The ministry offered 700 billion yen of 30-year bonds, a reopening of the No.37 issue which carries a 1.9 percent coupon. It initially announced results of the sale at 12:45 JST/03:45 GMT.